Ove Decors
Ove Decors Cornwall 36 in. x 84 Textured Wood with Included Hardware Kit and Sliding Barn Door Mechanism, Victorian Soft Close Rollers - White
Soft-closing, sliding barn door for closets, room dividers, passages and more Mounted on single rail attached to header board of matching wood finish Designed with traditional Z design and traditional textured wood finish High quality hardware includes rollers, stoppers, 10-in front handle, recessed back handle, floor guides and soft close mechanisms Premium hardware comes in age-resistant, rustic black finish, Weight: 89.3 Pounds, Manufacturer: Ove Decors