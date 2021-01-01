Cornhole Vibes Cornhole Drinking and Sinking Em 4th of July Funny Novelty Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Cornhole Drinking And Sinking Em 4th of July American Flag Distressed Novelty Design. Drink beer and sink a sack of corns on the hole. Makes a patriotic and cornholers happy with this design. This would be an awesome present for any cornhole player like your family and friends who love to play bean in the hole. Sarcastic humor fans and lovers of cornhole tournament or cornhole champions. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only