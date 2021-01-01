From transolid
Transolid Corner Wire Basket Caddy Stainless Steel | SBC-PC
Advertisement
Decorative wall mount self draining corner shower basket provides convenient storage for shampoos, soaps and accessories. Constructed of heavy duty 304 stainless steel. Surface mounted corner shower basket. Features concealed mounting and includes mounting hardware. 12-1/64-in L x 9-1/16-in D x 2-29/32-in H. Lifetime limited warranty residential/5 year commercial. Transolid Corner Wire Basket Caddy Stainless Steel | SBC-PC