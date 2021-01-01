Corner Wall Shelf, Solid Pine Wood Rustic Farmhouse Floating Storage Shelves Wall Mounted For Bedroom, Living Room, Bathroom (10 Inch, Rustic Pinewood

Real Wood,Build to Last---Our Rustic Wall Mounted Corner Wall Shelf are handcrafted with care and attention to detail and design. We use solid Pine wood to guarantee the sturdiness and consistent aesthetic beauty of the design. Helps you to save space and keep your home organized; Stylish shelf ledge will add some classic minimalist flair to compliment your room.---Perfect Farmhouse Addition--- Really good if you struggle with space or just want to put some decoration.also ideal for those things that are hanging around or get easily lost.or just for adding extra storage spac.---Space Saver & Functional Storage Solution --- Decorative and functional floating shelves,Perfect for holding framed pictures stylishly in ensembles that can easily rearranged.Create the perfect display of your family photos, keepsakes, collectibles and memorabilia on this rustic wooden shelves. Ideal for small bottles and containers, these rustic wooden shelves make a convenient addition to the kitchen or bathroom for holding spices and condiments or beauty products.