Corner TV Stand for TVs up to 43" Black - CorLiving

Finish off your entertainment area with the convenience and style of the Corner TV Stand from CorLiving. This black corner TV stand features a sturdy metal frame with three tempered-glass shelves that curve slightly on the edges to create a sleek shape you'll love. A built-in cable management system on the back column lets you keep cords organized and out of view, while the top shelf can hold a TV up to 50 inches wide. Use the lower two shelves to hold your media players and more, or fill them with decorative accents to create your own unique look with this tempered-glass TV stand.