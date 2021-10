Having a universally flattering simple design, this corner media console pairs beautifully with any d飯r style of a home. Position in any corner of your living room to hold anything from your home d飯r to your electronics, as this entertainment center is meant to fit your storage needs, while also looking stylish. Made of durable, high-grade MDF, this transitional style TV stand can accommodate most flat-panel TVs up to 60 inches and includes a cable management system to keep your living room tidy. Walker Edison Black Corner TV Stand (Accommodates TVs up to 55-in) | LW58CCRBL