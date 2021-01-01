Give your reptile pal a lovely place to relax and unwind with the CC Pet Corner Reptile Basking Ramp. This ramp is great for turtles, frogs, newts and other reptiles and it fits snugly in the corner of your reptile’s terrarium to save space. With a textured material designed to provide traction for climbing, this ramp will be your reptile’s new favorite place to play. Plus, you’ll love that it’s a cinch to clean––you can simply toss it in the dishwasher! The color is embedded throughout the ramp to prevent chipping, peeling and fading.