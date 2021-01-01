From renovators supply manufacturing

RENOVATORS SUPPLY MANUFACTURING Corner Medicine Cabinet 20.125 inches Width Hardwood Wall Mount Recessed in White Mirror (Set of 2)

$482.50
In stock
Description

(2) pieces This corner wall-mount medicine cabinet features solid hardwood construction for longevity and durability in your medicine cupboard. Corner mounted cabinets use space efficiently to keep your bathroom from getting cluttered without losing cabinet storage space. Recessed framed mirror in door, opens on the left.

