From corn electronics
CORN CM-M73S Solid State Hard Drive Cooler, Suitable for M.2 2280 Hard Drive Cooler, Heat Dissipation Vest with control
Advertisement
Dual interface, strong scalability, 5V3 pin motherboard synchronization + small 4PIN controller interface, dual interface design makes the M2 radiator more scalable, convenient for players to choose their own connection method Suitable for SSD 2280 solid-state drive, support 5V3 pin Shenguang synchronization, support plug-in cool moon controller, cool light effect Connect to the cool moon controller, the small 4PIN interface is plugged into the controller light bar interface, and the controller can change color synchronously with the chassis fan and the light bar Equipped with a thermal pad, easy to install, convenient and quick