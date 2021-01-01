CORN Anne Pro 2 61 Keys Mechanical Gaming Keyboard 60% True RGB Backlit - Wired/Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 PBT Type-c Up to 8 Hours Extended Battery.

Kailh BOX Brown Switches Bluetooth system requirement: Bluetooth LE5.0 receiver/Linux, Windows8/10,Android 4.4 and above / IOS 7.0 and above / Mac OS 10.10 and above. (Check the compatibility before purchasing) Prolonged Wireless usage. Anne pro 2 utilizes 1900mah battery which is up to for 8 hours wireless usage under regular circumstance, which means a few days life cycle on a single charge. There is also built-in on/off switch to conserve battery power Arrow Keys on keyboard. Probably the first 60% keyboard with arrow keys back. Tap key functionality enables keys to behave differently when tapped or held. By default, Right shift, Fn1, Fn2, and Right control behave as arrow keys when tapped Maximize Your Imagination: Anne pro starter companion software enable users to fully personalize their keyboards. RGB backlights are individually addressable