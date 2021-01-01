Corktown Upholstered Bar Stool by hollis+morris - Color: Grey (CORKbar Wht W.Oak Pure Westminster)

Settle down in the Corktown Upholstered Bar Stool, offering an off-beat seating solution that leaps forward to rest. The stool features a slim and unique frame that curls up to offer a perfectly adjusted footrest on a handmade bar-height design. The seat is made of solid white oak or walnut upholstered in premium fabrics with a base made from powder-coated metal. The Corktown Upholstered Bar Stool is available in multiple wood finishes, base colors, upholsteries or with a Regular Wooden Seat or as a shorter Counter-Height Upholstered Stool. hollis+morris is a furniture and lighting company based in Toronto, Canada, that debuted at ICFF in 2015. With handcrafted pieces named after local neighborhoods, they have gained a strong identity, producing modern, honest designs that integrate solid wood and metal. From the striking Bolt LED Pendant Light and Wall Sconce to the comfortable Parksdale Counter Stool, their products are versatile, timeless, show respect for nature, and have quality that lasts throughout the years. Color: Grey.