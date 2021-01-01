From pillow perfect
25" Corinthian Outdoor Floor Pillow Dapple Blue - Pillow Perfect
Ultra-stylish and fanciful, accent your outdoor escape in the high-style of this floor pillow. With swirls and an intricate vine-like pattern, this welcoming damask design is in captivating shades of coral, yellow, green and turquoise set against an off-white ground. Made of 100percent polyester. Additional features of this outdoor floor pillow include a coordinating welt cord for a beautiful finish and recycled polyester fiber fill with a sewn seam closure. Also suitable for indoor use. Pattern: Mosaic Design.