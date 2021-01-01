Corinna Corner Convertible Alexa Enabled Electric Fireplace

Warm up your style with this smart media fireplace. Handsome, lifelike stacked stone surrounds the firebox, and a wide-open media shelf stores entertainment equipment or electronics. The convertible mantel fits this curio fireplace into any corner nook or room, and LED lit cabinets show off vases, tchotchkes, or DVDs. Voice-enabled Alexa technology allows for seamless control from anywhere in the room, while lifelike LED flames and faux fire logs add ambiance, with or without heat. Consider your space heating blues cornered with this convertible media fireplace centering your living room, anchoring an entry parlour, or serving up rustic chic in the dining room. Finish: White