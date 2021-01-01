From baxton studio
Baxton Studio Corina Walnut and Black TV Stand
A retro silhouette is paired with rustic tones to give the Corina TV stand a unique, contemporary look. This wood TV stand features a chic walnut brown finish that adds warmth to any space. Two spacious shelves, fitted with cord management holes, provide room to place entertainment consoles. Additional storage space is located behind doors on either side of the shelves. Black metal hairpin legs add a cool, contemporary feel. The Corina TV stand is made in Malaysia and requires assembly. Color: Walnut and Black.