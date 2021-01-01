Advertisement
The Corfu collection, created in turkey, is power loomed from 100% heat set frieze yarn. Featuring hand-carved details, the Corfu collection has bright colored patterns. The perfect addition to any contemporary or modern designed homes or any kids room. Corfu comes in a variety of sizes perfect for any area, 1.10 x 2.10, 5 x 7.7 and 8 x 10.3. In addition, the two floral patterns are offered in a 3 x 5 size, making them the perfect addition to your child's room. Linon Corfu 5 x 8 Tan Polypropylene Indoor Area Rug | RUG-CU0158