24"-36" Coretto Tension Rod Black - Umbra

Put away the toolbox and tool belt because, with the Coretto adjustable curtain rod from Umbra, there’s no need for tools, drilling or mounting wall brackets. This slim, modern black curtain rod is a ½ inch (1.3 cm) in diameter and uses tension to suspend itself and the curtains in place within the window frame for a neat and tidy look that doesn’t cover your window moldings. Coretto is ideal for café curtains, sheers and lightweight panels which makes it the go-to choice if you’re looking for a hassle-free way to get something in place quickly. Plus, because it is secured against the inner window frame, you can also use it in conjunction with traditional wall-mounted curtain rods to achieve a layered look with larger, heavier curtains or drapes.