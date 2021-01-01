From intel

Intel Core i5 i5-3570 Quad-core (4 Core) 3.40 GHz Processor - Socket H2 LGA-1155 - 1 MB - 6 MB Cache - 5 GT/s DMI - 64-bit Processing - 3.80 GHz.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

77W

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com