Core Dome Pendant Light by Terzani - Color: Painted - Finish: Painted - (0P21SE9A9A)

The Core Dome Pendant Light was designed by Christian Lava in 2016, and is made in Italy. Taking its cues for the organic beauty of nature, the Core Dome Pendant Light boasts vibrant spheres of faceted crystal breaking through the iron surface of the fixture just like bright lava seeping through the earth's crust. Located at the top of the dome-shaped shade of this modern pendant light is the LED light source, which casts light downward through the crystals and metal structure resulting in a powerful and vibrant exchange of light and shadows in the surrounding area. Suspended from a round canopy by three cables, this decorative pendant light is perfect for adding direct and ambient light as well as a dramatic design statement in a bedroom, living room, or dining room. Founded in Florence, Italy, in 1972, Terzani produces luxurious, contemporary lighting. Their products fuse traditional Italian craftsmanship with state of the art technology in distinctive designs that use quality materials. From the Etoile Large Suspension Light, evocative of constellations in the night sky, to smaller offerings like the floral-inspired Ortenzia LED Lamp, Terzani works with renowned designers like Nigel Coates and Maurizio Galante to create lighting designs that are eye-catching, innovative and artistic. Shape: Dome. Color: Painted. Finish: Black Nickel