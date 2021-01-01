Zephyr Core Collection 36" Under Cabinet Canopy Pro Style Range Hood AK7136BSBF

36" Under Cabinet Range Hood with 3-Speed/400 CFM Blower, Mechanical Slide Controls, LED Light Strip, Baffle Filters, Adjustable Utensil Bar, Vertical or Horizontal Ducting, and UL Listed. Allow you to adjust ventilation to meet your needs. Remove smoke and odor with ease with a powerful internal blower. Offer simple operation. Dual levels of light offer the perfect mood option for your kitchen. To filter out residue and grease from cooking. It gives the performance and flexibility you need. Dual-Level Lighting. Welded and Polished Body. Optional Ductless Recirculating Kit. Adjustable Utensil Bar. UL Listed. Size: 36". Color: Stainless Steel. Controls: Mechanical Slide. Speed Levels: 3. Auto Delay-Off: No. Lighting: LED Light Strip, 6W x2. Dual-Level Lighting: Yes. Filters: Baffle x2. Recirculating Option: Yes. Blower CFM (Min. - Max.): 150 - 400. Sones (Min. - Max.): 2 - 5. Vertical Internal Blower: 7" Round or 3 1/4" x 10". Horizontal Internal Blower: 3 1/4" x 10". AC Power: 120V, 60Hz at Max. 1.7A. Mounting Height Range: 24" - 32". Width: 35 15/16". Depth: 21". Height: 7 3/8". Parts: 3 Years. Labor: 1 Year. Recirculating Kit: ZRC-0071. Make-Up Air Kit: MUA006A.