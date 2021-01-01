Villeroy & Boch Cordoba Dinner Plate, 10.5 in, White/Blue/Green

Timelessly elegant food plate with Mediterranean elements is ideal for use everyday or for the banquet table Size is suitable for serving various dishes with side dishes, perfectly combinable with the switch 3 collection Thanks to its simple shape It is also ideal for catering, can be carried with one hand, can be stacked inside each other, dishwasher safe Dishwasher and Microwave Safe, high quality: porcelain Contents: 1 x Villeroy & Boch Cordoba dinner plate, 10. 5 in, porcelain, White/Blue/Green, Weight: 1.37 Pounds, Manufacturer: Villeroy and Boch