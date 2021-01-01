Home Decorators Collection White Cordless Room Darkening 2 in. Faux Wood Blind for Window - 21 in. W x 48 in. L

Design meets functionality with the Cordless 2 in. Faux Wood Blind by Home Decorators Collection. The cordless design is safer for children and pets. The “no cords” feature offers a clean look by eliminating dangling lift cords. Our 2 in. Cordless Faux Wood Blinds come with a matching 2-1/2 in. standard valance and features a unique embossed wood grain texture that gives the appearance of real wood. These blinds offer a classic look that will complement any decor. The slats are made from heat and moisture resistant material, making the blinds ideal window treatments for bathrooms, kitchens and garages. The additional insulation to your windows can add energy saving value to your home. For maximum light and privacy control, rotate the slats downward to ensure proper closure. Color: White.