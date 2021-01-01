Cordless Phone Handset Accessory Compatible with KXTGF350N KXTGF352N KXTGF353N Series Cordless Phone Systems KXTGFA30N Champagne Gold

Best Quality Guranteed. EASY-TO-READ LCD - 3.4-inch high-contrast LCD easily adjusts back and forth for maximum readability. Illuminated keypad & buttons are easily seen in any telephone landline lighting conditions SUPERIOR CORDLESS PHONE SOUND QUALITY - Noise Reduction automatically suppresses background interference while enhancing voice tones for clearer conversation on the base unit & cordless handsets SECURE LONG-RANGE PHONE SIGNAL - DECT 6.0 wireless technology offers a long-range cordless phone and is ideal for homes and apartments with thick walls TIA-1083 STANDARD COMPLIANCE - Telephone handsets identified with this logo have reduced noise and interference when used with T-Coil equipped hearing aids and cochlear implants ADDITIONAL CORDLESS HANDSET ACCESSORY NOT a standalone product. This phone is compatible with Cordless Phones System KX-TGF350N / KX-TGF352N / KX-TGF353N