Home Decorators Collection White Cordless Light Filtering Motorized Cellular Shade with Remote Control-35 in. W x 72 in. L, Whisper White

Enjoy the easy comfort of a motorized shade in your home or office. The Home Decorators Collection Whisper White light filtering cellular shades can be operated with a remote or through the Home Decorators Collection app. The motor is easily installed with a snap fit into the trim of the cellular shade. The motor works on a rechargeable lithium-ion battery and is easy to install inside or outside you window trim, without any technical knowledge or skills. The shade can be set at any desired position, and has a steady, adjustable raise-up speed. The energy efficient fabric design provides total privacy but allows the room to illuminate with natural light. Honeycomb construction creates air chambers that insulate and shield your room from the outside heat or cold. This unique feature helps lower your heating or cooling bills all year round. The honeycomb-shaped cells are made with durable, spun lace fabric that form crisp, clean pleats that will keep your windows looking sleek. The shade is completely cordless and therefore 100% child and pet safe.