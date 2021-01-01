Home Decorators Collection White Cordless Light Filtering Cellular Shade - 43 in. W x 48 in. L (Motorization Compatible), Whisper White

Enjoy the newly designed Home Decorators Collection Whisper White light filtering cellular shade. The Whisper White fabric provides total privacy but allows the room to illuminate with natural light. The honeycomb construction creates air chambers that insulate and shield your room from the outside heat or cold. This unique feature helps lower your heating or cooling bills all year round. The honeycomb-shaped cells are made with durable, spun lace fabric that form crisp, clean pleats that will keep your windows looking sleek. The shade is completely cordless, and therefore 100% child and pet safe. These light filtering cellular shades can be paired with the Home Decorators Collection Motorization Kit to convert your shades from manual to motorized operation.