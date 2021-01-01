Cordless Day/Night Cellular Honeycomb Shade, 9/16" Single Cell, Anthracite, Size: 48" W X 48" H-Square

Blinds Avenue Day/Night cordless cellular shade serves two functions. It combines a light filtering shade with a sun-blocking blackout shade to provide excellent light and maximum privacy. Above the middle rail, light is filtered through the fabric to diffuse the sunlight. Below the middle rail, the blackout fabric will block the light from entering the room. You can use it to completely cover your window with light filtering fabric or blackout fabric giving you the control of how much light will enter the room. It features middle and bottom rail cordless operation providing a shade that is safe for children and pets. The cordless operation also allows you to not have to order the exact length of your window. Our cellular shades with cordless operation allow the shade to stop at any length up to 72" tall. For windows less than 48" tall order the 48" height. For windows between 48" tall and 72" tall order the 72" length, you just simply lower the shade to the desired length. For inside mount shades order the width 1/4 to 1/2" smaller than the window opening. For outside mount shades order the shade the exact width you would like the shade to be. Width: 48"W, Length: 48"L