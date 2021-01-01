From hampton bay
Hampton Bay White Cordless Blackout 1 in. Vinyl Mini Blind for Window or Door - 56 in. W x 48 in. L
These 1 in. Cordless Blackout Vinyl Blinds block 95% of light and adds privacy to any room in your home or office. Our cordless blackout vinyl blinds feature “S-shaped” slats to maximize light control. The cordless design offers a sleek, modern look and is safer for children and pets. These durable vinyl blinds are resistant to heat and moisture, making easy to clean and an ideal window covering for kitchens, bathrooms, or garages. Rotate the slats downward to ensure proper closure. Color: White.