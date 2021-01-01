KitchenAid Cordless 7-Speed Hand Mixer - White All the power you expect, without the cord. Go where ambition takes you with this cordless hand mixer from KitchenAid. Designed with a powerful rechargeable lithium-ion battery, the new cordless hand mixer delivers optimal run time and performance, so you can cook wherever, whatever, and however you choose. Helps you make up to 200 cookies on a full charge. (based on four batches of chocolate chip cookies.) With seven speeds. For indoor use only. What You Get Mixer (2) Mixing attachments Power adapter User guide