Home Basics White Cordless 1 in. Room Darkening Vinyl Mini Blind 35-3/4 in. W x 64 in. L

Increase your light control and privacy filtration into your room with this 1" Room Darkening Cordless Mini Blinds. The modern style features blinds that offers you a classic and ellegant appearance. Another feather that it has white backing which face towards outside, a perfect solution for condos or apartments. Our blinds are cordless system, making it the safest option for a home with small children and pets and offer safe solutions for any room. The Mini Blinds are available in multiple sizes. Installation is very easy, only need few minute to complete .