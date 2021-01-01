From modway
Modway Cordial Dining Chair, Set of 2, Mint
Inspire whimsical dining and stylish living with the Cordial Performance Velvet Dining Chairs - Set of 2. Featuring a rounded silhouette with French piping detail and a diamond lattice pattern along the back, these upholstered chairs are covered in stain-resistant performance velvet and padded in dense foam to grant supportive comfort while dining or relaxing. A versatile addition to the dining room, kitchen, living room, home office, or entryway, this accent chair set rests atop black metal legs with gold accents and non-marking foot caps. Chair Weight Capacity: 300 lbs.