Corded USB Headsets Mono with Noise Cancelling Mic and in-line Controls, Wantek UC Business Headset for Skype, SoftPhone, Call Center, Crystal.

CRYSTAL CLEAR VOICE: Business-grade Wideband USB Headset, Digital Signal Processing (DSP) and noise-cancelling mic for crystal-clear conversations, Acoustic Shock Protection(ASP) to protect your hearing. MOST COMFORT HEADSET: Ultra lightweight USB headset with adjustable headband to fit all head sizes, a flexible mic boom to suit your preference, Soft and high quality ear cushion enhance all-day wearing comfort. ULTRA DURABLE: Precision design, quality plastics, uni-body headband construction, flexible metal mic boom make this monaural usb Skype headset with mic more durable and sturdier. Compete with Plantronics or Jabra high-grade Headsets. SIMPLE AUDIO CONTROLS: Easy to access volume and mute controls in the cord, you can quickly adjust the headset volume up/down, mute/un-mute the microphone or speaker. PLUG AND PLAY: No drivers needed, directly connect the headset to a USB compatible devices. Headsets fit for Skype, Computer, Laptop, PC, Mac, Microsoft Lync, Cisco, and