Cord Wrap Organizer 20 Piece MultiPack of Elastic Storage Straps Two 9 Inch Ten 12 Inch and Eight 18 Inch Stretchy Cinch Straps for Power Cables.

ORGANIZES AND MAXIMIZES SPACE - No more lost or tangled cords! This cord organizer set reduces clutter and ensures that your cords, cables, ropes, hoses and more are always easily accessible. WEATHERPROOF AND BUILT TO LAST - Durable weatherproof materials and a strong design make these the perfect storage straps for rugged indoor and outdoor use. TIGHT GRIP - Made with super stretchy elastic that stretches to 1.5x its length, this cord wrap grips tight to keep everything securely in place. EASY TO USE - Simply wrap the strap around your cord, thread the buckle and pull. Includes two 9 inch straps, ten 12 inch straps, and eight 18 inch straps. 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - stands behind all of its storage straps 100%. Please reach out to us with any questions or concerns, so we can help!