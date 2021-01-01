23" Corby Cat Tree

Product name: cat tree.Product color: gray color.Product weight: 10.9 pounds.Material: plush, board.Product size: 22.8 x 20.5 x 13 inches (58x52x33cm)Packing size: 19.7 x 15.0 x 5.9 inches (50x38x15cm)Package Included:1Pc Cat Activity Trees.Features:Cat TreesYour friends need a cozy home of their own to take a rest, play around and just be as active as they want, there are three different locations for them to relax. Your pet may stay away from your furniture, drapes, carpets, and clothes with this cat tree. Perfect for small spaces condo and toy lying wrapped in soft plush. Full-size durable sisal scratching pad and dangling toys keep your cat stimulated and entertained for hours. The cat tree is made of a high-quality particle board with a skin-friendly plush covering to keep your cats warm and comfortable, natural sisal scratching surface. Help keep your cat from scratching furniture and carpets. Provides a safe and inviting place for your cat to sharpen its claws. Simple and fast assembly in just a few steps. With solid construction, well-balanced design, strong base, cats can easily and safely leap on or off this cat tree. A beautiful appearance will add luster to any room in your home.Product Type: Cat Tree or CondoColor (Color: Gray): GrayColor (Color: Beige): BeigeFrame Material: Manufactured woodWood Species: Wood Construction Type: OtherPrimary Cover Material: PolyesterOutdoor Use: NoWater Resistant: NoTip Resistant: YesNon-Skid: YesNumber of Tiers: 2Mounted: NoWall Mounted: Freestanding: YesHanging: NoFur Grooming Aid Included: NoMultiple Cats: YesNumber of Cats: Toys Included: NoScratching Post Included: YesNumber of Scratching Posts: 1Catnip Included: NoLadder Included: NoRamp Included: NoCondo Included: YesCushion Insert Included: Removable Cushion Insert Cover: Number of Condos: 1Bed Included: NoCountry of Origin: ChinaCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UsePerch Included: YesNumber of Perches: 2Window Mounted: NoBPA Free: NoSpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsUSDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: YesCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: YesBlauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: YesFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: YesEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: GreenSeal Certified: YesEcoLogo Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: YesIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 22.8Overall Width - Side to Side: 20.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 13Condo: YesLargest Condo Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Largest Condo Interior Width - Side to Side: Largest Condo Interior Depth - Front to Back: Overall Product Weight: 10.8Weight Capacity: 100Maximum Weight Capacity Per Platform: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesEstimated Time to Assemble: Suggeste