Signature Design by Ashley - Coramont Vanity Table w/Mirror - Mid-Century Modern - Black/Gold Finish

CONSOLE TABLE WITH MIRROR: Decorative and practical, this framed mirror and table dress any space with appeal. Drawers let you keep everyday items organized and stylish even in small spaces HANDSOMELY CRAFTED: Table is made of wood and engineered wood, and designed with 2 drawers with gold tone metal pulls and metal gold tone legs MID CENTURY INSPIRED: Hairpin legs and the patterned gold tone accents make this pair a match made in heaven. Place in a living room, foyer or hallway for maximum impact on the wall 2 PIECE SET: Includes sofa table and mirror. Product carton the set comes in measures 50" W x 27" D x 10" H ASSEMBLY REQUIRED: Easy-to-follow instructions, tools and hardware included