Aston Coraline XL 68 in. - 72 in. x 30 in. x 80 in. Frameless Corner Sliding Shower Enclosure Frosted Glass in Bronze

With the Aston Coraline Frameless Sliding Shower Enclosure Collection, you'll benefit from luxurious modern styling, engineering innovation and custom quality engineering - all standard. With a vast availability of width and depth options and your choice of beautiful hardware finishes, the Coraline is ready to perfectly suit your bathroom's corner alcove space. Tempered, thick 3/8 in. (10 mm) ANSI Z97.1 ultra-bright frosted glass provides an additional level of privacy with a desirable contrast. The Coraline provides an effortless entry and exit with its double-sided vertical shower handle, is reversibly engineered for left or right-hand installation and is adjustable up to 1 in. out-of-plumb, ensuring a seamless watertight installation with gorgeous results you'll enjoy for years to come.