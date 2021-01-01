Coralie Restaurant Upholstered Dining Chair

Provide your customers with the ultimate dining experience by offering great food, service and attractive furnishings. This heavy duty commercial metal chair is ideal for restaurants, hotels, bars, lounges and in the home. Whether you are setting up a new facility or in need of an upgrade this attractive chair will complement any environment. This metal chair is lightweight and will make it easy to move around. For added comfort, this chair is comfortably padded in vinyl upholstery. This easy to clean chair will complement any environment to fill the void in your decor. Color: Burgundy