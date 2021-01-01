From kohler

KOHLER Coralais Polished Chrome 1-Handle Shower Faucet (Valve Not Included) | K-PS15611-4-CP

$33.06
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

Simple, understated design is the hallmark of Coralais faucets and accessories. This shower trim features an adjustable showerhead and an easy-to-operate lever handle. Pair this trim with a Rite-Temp pressure-balancing valve, which maintains your desired water temperature during pressure fluctuations. KOHLER Coralais Polished Chrome 1-Handle Shower Faucet (Valve Not Included) | K-PS15611-4-CP

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com