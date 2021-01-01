From hampton bay
Hampton Bay Coral Vista Brown Wicker Outdoor Patio Chaise Lounge with CushionGuard Stone Gray Cushions
Advertisement
Create a relaxing outdoor siting area with this Outdoor Chaise Lounge from the Coral Vista Collection. Crafted with handwoven, all-weather wicker, it has a beautiful hand-painted framework that's rust-resistant season after season. The cushions have a super-soft, down-like fill for ultimate comfort. This stylish lounge chair is perfect for a patio, poolside or in a sunroom. The cushions are part of The Home Depot's Choose Your Own Color program - choose your own slipcover color to add the perfect finishing touch.