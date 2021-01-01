SAUDER Coral Cape Satin Gold Bar Cart with Glass Shelves

Who doesn't love the perfect bar cart. We sure do. Create a one-of-a-kind aesthetic in your home with the unique design and charming good looks of this bar cart from the Coral Cape collection. This metal bar cart features three safety-tempered glass shelves. The spacious top shelf provides you with the room you need for various items like glass bottles, stacks of napkins, a bowl of limes, and a yummy cheese tray. The middle shelf provides you with the perfect amount of additional space for items like straws and glasses. Don't worry, there's still more storage. The large lower shelf provides you with even more space for other miscellaneous items. For an added touch of style, this gold bar cart features a banana leaf abstract pattern on the middle shelf and a teal tinted silk-screened glass on the lower shelf. This modern bar cart is constructed from a powder coated metal frame for added style and durability. Other features include front casters for easy mobility throughout your home. Finished on all sides in Satin Gold, this stunning bar cart is just what you've been missing for your next party.