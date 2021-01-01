From hardware resources
Hardware Resources COR17-2 Corbel with Neo Gothic Styling 14"H x 5-1/2"W x 5"D Natural Maple Millwork Corbels
Advertisement
Hardware Resources COR17-2 Corbel with Neo Gothic Styling, 14"H x 5-1/2"W x 5"D Features:Apply your choice of wood stainElegantly carved from premium quality woodCovered by a Limited Lifetime Warranty to the original purchaserSpecifications:Height: 14"Width: 5-1/2"Depth: 5"Product Variations:COR17-1: Corbel, 10"H x 4-1/2"W x 3"DCOR17-2 (This Model): Corbel, 14"H x 5-1/2"W x 5"DCOR17-3: Corbel, 22"H x 7"W x 7"D Natural Maple