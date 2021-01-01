Coppock Linen Throw Pillow
Description
Features:Includes 95/5 feather / down fillingPillow reverses to velvet fabricEmbroidered 100% linen fabricHalf-inch self-corded velvet trimConcealed zipperProduct Type: Pillow Cover & InsertPillow Type: ThrowCover Material: LinenCover Material Details: Insert Included: YesLegal Documentation: NoFill Material: FeathersFill Material Details: 95% feather 5% downColor: Shape: SquarePattern: FloralPillow Set: NoWeather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Outdoor Use: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyStain Resistant: NoRemovable Cover: YesClosure Type: ZipperReversible (Color: Charlotte Blue): YesReverse Side Color (Color: Charlotte Blue): TanReverse Side Pattern (Color: Charlotte Blue): Solid ColorReversible (Color: Ivory): YesReverse Side Color (Color: Ivory): GreenReverse Side Pattern (Color: Ivory): Solid ColorReversible (Color: Natural): YesReverse Side Color (Color: Natural): GreenReverse Side Pattern (Color: Natural): Solid ColorStyle: Modern & ContemporaryDecorative Additions: EmbroideredTheme: NatureContrasting Border (Color: Charlotte Blue): YesContrasting Border Color (Color: Charlotte Blue): TanContrasting Border (Color: Ivory): YesContrasting Border Color (Color: Ivory): GreenContrasting Border (Color: Natural): YesContrasting Border Color (Color: Natural): GreenProduct Care: Iron Safe: YesWashing Method: Dry cleanDrying Method: Lay flat to dryIron Safe : YesCountry of Origin: IndiaGender: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingAreas of Support: NeckSpefications:DIN EN 12935 Certified: NoISO 14001 Certified: YesNOMITE Certified: NoISO 9001 Certified: YesOrganic: NoFarm Verified Organic: Organic (Soil Association) Certified: Organic Content Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: GOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: Grade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: USDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: YesCPSIA Compliant: YesOeko-Tex Certified: Oeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Leather Standard: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: NoOeko-Tex Certification Number: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Made Safe Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: EuroLatex ECO-Standard: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: AZO Free: YesIndoor Air Quality Certifications: CertiPUR-US Certified: GREENGUARD Certified: NoGREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 20Overall Width - Side to Side: 20Overall Depth - Front to Back: 5Overall Product Weight: 4Assembly:Warranty: Color: Natural