Copper 16" L x 16" W Undermount Kitchen Sink With Drain Assembly

This undermount single bowl sink is comprised of 99%-pure, mined copper, at a 16-gauge thickness; 25% thicker than the industry standard 18-gauge. The copper is naturally anti-bacterial and stain-resistant with an ever-changing patina, and is a one piece construction, giving you a very strong and durable copper sink. This sink features tight curved corners and a simple hand-hammered finish to mask any small scratches that may appear over time. To reduce noise, the sink has dense sound-dampening pads applied to the underside. Our sinks are covered under a limited lifetime warranty for as long as you own the sink.