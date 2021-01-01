Copper Taper Candle Sharpener By The Floral Society in Brown

Crafted from solid copper, this tool sharpens and shapes the bottom of taper candles to fit into any candlestick or holder. About The Floral Society Moved by the changing seasons of the natural world and the collaborative spirit of the floral community, The Floral Society makes creative tools and objects to inspire the design enthusiast at home. Founded by Sierra Steifman of New York boutique floral house Poppies & Posies, The Floral Society focuses on time-tested essentials infused with a heavy dose of aspiration, aiming to open a world of flowers, gardening, and casual entertaining to all. From the budding florist to the skilled host, anyone with a vision can be both creator and curator. *For the best burn experience, keep the following in mind: The first time you light your candle, allow it to burn until the wax pool melts all the way to the edge; for a larger candle, this may take several hours. Wax has " memory," so if it is extinguished with a partial pool, that will prevent a full, even pool from forming in the future* Trim your wick each time you light the candle, removing any " bloom" from the previous burn. We recommend lighting a wick that is 1/4-1/2" in length. * Ensure that your candle is placed on a heat-safe surface* Do not allow wick trimmings, dust, or other materials to accumulate in the wax pool* To ensure safety and longevity, be sure to check the bottom of your candle for additional instructions, including details on when to discontinue use.