From resonado
Copper Leica M Lens to Fuji X Adapter, Leica M Mount to X-Mount Adapter, Compatible with Fujifilm X-Pro1 X-Pro2 X-E1 X-E2 X-E3 X-A5 X-M1 X-T1 X-T2.
Advertisement
Solid LM mount to Fuji x mount adapter converter allows Leica M lens to fit on Fujifilm x-mount Mirrorless cameras Infinity focus Copper Lens mount solid and durable There is no electrical contacts in the adapter ring Exposure and focus has to be adjusted manually Automatic diaphragm auto-focusing or any other functions will not operated with using this adapter Compatible with Leica M Mount Lenses (from Leica Carl zeiss/ Voigtlander/ Leitz Wetzlar/ Minolta M-Rokkor etc