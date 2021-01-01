Tripp Lite Copper Bus Grounding Bar for 24U & 25U, Racks Open Frame/Enclosure (SRGROUND25)

ground contact: this smartrack grounding bar is a thin strip of heavy-gauge solid copper that attaches to any eia-standard 24u or 25u rack enclosure or open frame rack. every other u space has a drilled and tapped hole to allow a ground wire jumper to be installed, providing convenient ground contact for standard rack equipment. jumper wires: 13 included grounding straps bridge to individual rack components allowing a direct path to ground, rather than going through surrounding equipment. easy installation: either screw it into a rack enclosure using the included mounting hardware, or install it in an open frame rack with the included toolless mounting buttons. ideal uses: ideal for large data centers that contain ground-sensitive equipment.