Copper Bronze and Chrysocolla Ceremonial Knife Wall Decor

Andean artisan Angel Franco is motivated by his desire ...to learn more about my ancestors and our cultural legacy. What I want to transmit with my art is everything that ancient Peruvian cultures left for the world. He crafts a striking tumi wall accent using copper and bronze and accents it with gorgeous blue-green chrysocolla. A national symbol the tumi is a ceremonial knife which was used by various indigenous groups including the Inca in ancient Peru. Although its original purpose was as an instrument for use by the priests in performing sacrifices during harvest celebrations today the tumi is used to attract good fortune and abundance and many Peruvian homes have one hanging on a wall.