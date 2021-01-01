From house of mosaics
HOUSE OF MOSAICS Copper Antwerp 9-Pack Copper Effect 12-in x 12-in Multi-finish Glass; Metal Wall Tile | USANTWCP8
The House of Mosaics Copper Antwerp 11.81 in. x 11.81 in. Square Joint Gloss Glass Mosaic Wall Tile combines copper effect squares, with a cream tone striped tissue effect, to create a modern and on-trend mosaic. The pieces are actual glass rather than metal, meaning you can use this in a wet area with no worries versus real metal. Perfect for use in kitchen backsplashes, bathrooms, showers, borders or accent walls.