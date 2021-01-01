Queer Eye Copley Mid-Century Bar Storage Cabinet, Black Oak

Queer Eye Copley Bar Storage Cabinet, Black Oak: Your entertainment space will look fierce with the trendy two-tone Queer Eye Copley Bar Storage Cabinet Made of laminated MDF and particleboard, the black oak woodgrain finish pairs with the light brown woodgrain look of the door fronts for a gorgeous statement piece Behind the 2 doors are 4 shelves, 2 with bottle dividers, for plenty of storage for your wine and liquor collection, stemware, and party supplies so you have everything you need to entertain family and friends A wall anchor kit is included to secure the beverage cabinet to the wall and prevent tipping injuries The bar cabinet ships flat to your door and 2 adults are recommended to assemble. The top surface can hold 50 lbs. Each shelf can hold 25 lbs. Assembled dimensions: 38”H x 35.94”W x 15.82”D 1 year limited warranty included