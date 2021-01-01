Copan Mid Century Bench Dark Gray - Project 62

Add warm, welcoming vibes to your entryway or living room with the Copan Mid-Century Bench from Project 62™. This charming upholstered bench features a pretty padded seat with attractive button-tufted detail, resting on a rubberwood frame with slightly flared legs for an attractive modern shape. Great for placing in your entryway and topping with a decorative throw or pillow, it can be used as a place to rest as you slip your shoes on and off while also adding a beautiful decorative accent to your home. 1962 was a big year. Modernist design hit its peak and moved into homes across the country. And in Minnesota, Target was born — with the revolutionary idea to celebrate design for all. Project 62 embodies this legacy with a collection of modern pieces made for everyday living. Overall Width: 48 inches Overall Height: 17 inches Overall Depth: 18 inches Distance from floor to bottom of seat: 13.1 inches Height of seat cushion: 4.25 inches Width of legs: 41.5 inches Depth of legs: 15.25 inches Color: Dark Gray. Pattern: Solid.