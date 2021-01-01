Basco COPA00A3176XP Coppia 76" High x 31-9/16" Wide Hinged Frameless Shower Door with AutoGlideXP Clear Glass Brushed Nickel Showers Shower Doors

Basco COPA00A3176XP Coppia 76" High x 31-9/16" Wide Hinged Frameless Shower Door with AutoGlideXP Clear Glass Basco COPA00A3176XP Features:Covered under Basco's 10 year limited warrantyFeatures 8" through-the-glass pull handle, wall jambs, and hinges3/8" thick AquaGlideXP clear glass helps repels soap film, spotting and mineral depositsCoordinates with products from the Coppia line seamlesslyA frameless design gives a modern, sleek look to the showerHinged shower door operation gives an impressive look to any shower unit and gives the feeling of more space as you utilize the showerDoor opens to the left or right depending upon installation configurationAll hardware required for installation of shower door is includedMade in AmericaThis is a shower door only - a shower base and walls may be required to complete unitNOTE: The biggest challenge in selecting the correct shower door is determining the finished opening width - be sure your desired opening measures between the "Door Opening Range" noted belowTechnologies and Benefits:AquaGlideXP: This innovative coating increases the sheen and luster of the glass while reducing spotting, soap scum and mineral deposits. The coating fills in the pores of the glass - giving a slick, protective layer to keep out grime, scum, etc. Applied at the factory when the glass is at its cleanest in a controlled environment. Not recommended to use a harsh chemical cleaner as it can break down the coating properties of AutoGlideXP. Basco's AquaGlideXP Maintain Cleaner is the preferred cleaning application. If you did not have the opportunity to purchase the factory-applied AquaGlideXP protection, or would like to revitalize the factory coating, consider purchasing the AquaGlideXP Home Kit.Basco COPA00A3176XP Specifications:Overall Height: 76" (bottom to top of door fixture)Overall Width: 31-9/16" (left to right of door fixture)Enclosure Width Range: 30-9/16" - 31-9/16" (range of enclosure sizes door will accommodate)Maximum Door Opening: 28" (this is assuming door is not trimmed down)Opening Direction: ReversibleGlass Thickness: 3/8"Number of Panels: 1About Basco's Coppia Collection:The Coppia series provides the best of both worlds, heavy 3/8" glass and adjustability for out-of-plumb wall conditions. The wall jambs on each side of the shower door opening provide the adjustability. The door can be installed on any shower base type including fiberglass. Knowledgeable do-it-yourself skills or expert installation is recommended. Ensure your measurements are precise and finished wall material is in place before measuring for your shower door. At Basco shower enclosures, our goal is to create a remarkable experience for you. Our team of design engineers and precision craftsmen focus primarily on creating a comprehensive family of shower enclosures that we are proud to brand with the Basco name. We make the selection of your shower door easy and offer helpful and responsive customer service to answer all of your questions. Hinged Brushed Nickel