Do you have students who struggle with algebra? Do they find the problems difficult to understand, or of little real-world value? Do they find the repetitive practice boring? The problem may not be algebra. It may be the way students are learning algebra. In this book, master teacher, trainer, and celebrated math author Becky Bride will show you step-by-step, activity-by-activity, and lesson-by-lesson how she used cooperative learning structures to help her students succeed with algebra year after year. When the power of student-to-student interaction is unleashed in algebra, students enjoy learning more and the abstract algebraic concepts become more concrete and understandable. Chapters cover: working with rational numbers, expressions, equations and inequalities, linear functions and vertical lines, linear systems, polynomials, radicals, and quadratic functions. Transform struggling students into successful mathematicians with motivating teamwork activities. Book includes reproducible transparencies and activities. 464 pages Kagan Cooperative Learning and Algebra Book, Grade 7-12 Activity Book | KA-BBA